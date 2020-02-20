Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Defence headquarters has ordered the investigation of circumstances surrounding the killing of four soldiers in Letugbene in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Investigation revealed that the soldiers were on an escort duty at the weekend when suspected pirates ambushed and killed them and two civilians.

The killing and fear of reprisal had been rife with some people accusing the military of invading Letugbene community and burning it down in search of the suspected killers.

However, spokesman of Operation Delta Safe, Major Victor Olukoya, in a statement entitled: ‘Military will never invade any community in Niger Delta’, denied the invasion of any community in Bayelsa or anywhere in the Niger Delta region.

Olukoya, who confirmed the death of the four soldiers, said investigation is ongoing to unmask those behind the attack.

“The Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) whose mandate is to ‘protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent militancy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and other forms of criminality within the joint operations area that could impact negatively on economic activities in the Niger Delta’ wishes to inform the public of an unfortunate incident.

“Troops while carrying out their routine duty within their area of responsibility on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at about 6pm were ambushed by gunmen.

“Four soldiers were killed in action. However, investigation is ongoing to ascertain the persons or groups behind the attack.

“It is important to state here that contrary to an online report; the men of OPDS did not invade any community in Ekeremor council of Bayelsa State as a result of the incident.

“Be informed that the Nigerian Military is an organised and disciplined force and all its operations are guided by codes of conduct and rules of engagement. Thus, cannot be seen to behave in the manner that was described by the online reporter.

“Commander, Operation Delta Safe along with Commander 16 Brigade and Commander Sector 2, on operational visit, were in Letugene, Beneside, Ogbotobo and Tunu among other communities in the council, and observed citizens going about their lawful duties without any hindrance.

“The commander therefore, urged the people to remain law-abiding, as the command will fish out the perpetrators of the ungodly act and ensure a secured environment for all.”