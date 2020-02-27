Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has released another set of 25 suspected Boko Haram cleared from Niger Republic after renouncing their link with the terror group and ready for reorientation at a government rehab centre.

Coordinator Operation Safe Corridor, Maj Gen Bamidele Shafa said in Maiduguri that the former Boko Haram suspects renounced their link with the violent group and surrendered to the military forces.

He said the repentant insurgents have undergone reorientation at the Safe Corridor Centre in Gombe, Gombe State and will be rehabilitated and resettled by the Borno State government.

While handing over the repentant insurgents to the officials of Borno State government at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Centre, Gen Shafa said the 25 persons consist 13 male, four women and nine minors that surrendered willingly.

Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Haija Zuwaira Gambo who led the state government officials said efforts would be made to reunite the people with their families and government would give them the required skills and basic education.

“Ours in Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Centre is to provide them with physic and social supports, feed them, clothe and give them some basic of education,” she said.

She disclosed that the repentant persons were brought from Niger Republic. She assured them that they would be reunited with their love ones. “I think it high time we sent a correct message out there; anyone can be a victim.

“There are different kinds of people the military has brought; some of the suspects were arrested in wrong places and at the wrong time, some also have been cleared by security agencies of any wrongdoing. So I will like to say that not everyone brought here by the military is an ex-insurgent,” she explained.

Operation Safe Corridor was established in 2016 to provide a safe platform for the rehabilitation and resettlement of suspected Boko Haram or those conscripted by the insurgents during raids on communities and now willing to exit the terror group they were forced to join in the first place.