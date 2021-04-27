From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has repelled another Boko Haram attack on a town in Borno a day after a bloody invasion on its base in the state.

Daily Sun learnt that the insurgents hit Gwoza, a hilly town located southeast of Maiduguri, the state capital at about 6pm on Monday but were confronted by the military troops.

Sources said the insurgents were first sighted at the outskirts of the town before they started firing shots. Their movement were however curtailed as troops engaged them in a shoot-out, forcing the Boko Haram men to retreat.

The attack came a day after Boko Haram invaded a military base at Mainok, a volatile town along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, killing no fewer than six military personnel including an officer.

Gwoza was the first town in Borno to fall into the hands of Boko Haram late 2014. The terrorists seized the the town and declared it a caliphate. It was liberated by the military forces early 2015 though civil authority could not be restored until 2018.