Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Men of the Nigerian military have repelled an attack by members of the Boko Haram insurgents on Shuwa community in Madagali Local Government Area of the Adamawa State.

The insurgents were said to have raided the community between 6:30 to 7 pm, on Thursday, shooting sporadically and sending the residents into panic.

But the attack was foiled by the military command which was said to have mobilised from Madagali and gone after the insurgents.

While confirming the attack, the Brigade Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, Sani, Gambo Muhammed, said members of the insurgent group attacked the area but were chased away by the military.

Muhammed said; “The attack happened around evening time but our men were ready and they were repelled.

“We don’t have the details of casualties yet but I can assure you that the military has taken full control.”

Muhammed explained that “every deployment is done is a well-thought-out plan from the top and it was designed to deliver on the goals of protecting the country.

“The military is committed to defending this country and defeating insurgency in the country.”

A community leader and a native of Michika, John Watu, confirmed to our correspondent that the entire Michika community had been thrown into panic following the sound of gunshots.

Watu said: “Our people have been in a state of confusion since yesterday, but as at now, everything has returned to normal because we are aware that the military have repelled the attack and chased the insurgents away.

“We need the military to come to our aide and set up a base here so that life can return to normalcy.”

Madagali, which is about 15 kilometres from the Sambisa forest, has seen recurring attacks since December 2018 by the Boko Haram insurgents and lives and properties worth millions of naira have been lost in the wake of the attacks.

Just last month, about 25 people were reportedly killed and several others injured in one of those attacks.

While the recent attack has been repelled, the Michika and Madagali community are far from sleeping with their eyes closed for fear of further attacks.