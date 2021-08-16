From Gyang Bere, Jos

Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali said troops have rescued 36 victims of fresh attack along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ali, n a statement by Military Information Officer, Ishaku Takwa, said 21 suspects were in custody of the military in connection with the attack.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven have continued with patrols to search for the few remaining victims of Rukuba road attack on commuters in Jos. Troops have also dominated Jos metropolis with robust patrols and surveillance to maintain law and order. As at today 15 August 2021, troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued a total of 36 victims of the attack. They are in a stable health condition while those hospitalised are responding to treatment. Equally, more arrests have been made in connection with the heinous act bringing the total of 21 suspects in custody.

“Troops have dominated Jos metropolis with robust patrols and surveillance. Security checkpoints have also been beefed up to enforce the curfew imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas.”

While urging law abiding citizens to comply with the curfew, the Commander called for calm and urged all to always make good use of help centre lines to provide information to troops for prompt action.

He restated his commitment to deal with perpetrators of the heinous act.