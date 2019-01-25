From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has repelled a daring attack by Boko Haram on Geidam, a town in Yobe State, after nearly three hours of gunfight.

Some Boko Haram terrorists attacked Geidam, a serene town in the eastern part of Yobe State, on Wednesday evening. Residents said the insurgents arrived the town at about 5:30pm and opened fire from the outskirts of the town immediately.

Sources said the firing created panic and residents fled into the bushes in fear. The sources said Nigerian troops in the town engaged the Boko Haram in a shootout that continued until about 6:15pm when a fighter jet from the Nigerian Air Force arrived. The gun dwell lasted about three hours, a military sources said.

Some residents said the military pushed back the insurgents and halted Boko Haram’s move to capture the town.

“Thanks be to Alllah because Geidam did not fall into Boko Haram hands,” a resident who fled into the bush on Wednesday night told Daily Sun on condition of anonymity.

Spokesman for Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the details of the attack were not ready.

Geidam, located around Nigeria-Niger border has experienced similar attacks by Boko Haram in 2015.