Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has repelled a daring attack by Boko Haram on Geidam, a Yobe town after nearly three hours of gun battle.

Some Boko Haram attacked Geidam, a serene town in the eastern part of Yobe State on Wednesday evening. Residents said the insurgents arrived in the town at about 5:30 pm and opened fire from the outskirts of the town as soon as they arrived.

Sources said the firing created panic as residents fled into the bushes in fear. The sources said military troops in the town engaged the Boko Haram in shoot out which continued till about 6:15 pm when fighter jet from the Air Force arrived. The gun dwell lasted for about three hours, a military source said.

