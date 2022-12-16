From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Military retirees have appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to ensure the full implementation of the reviewed Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) before the end of his administration in May 2023.

The Publicity Secretary, Kano State Chapter of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Association of Nigeria, Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik (Rtd) disclosed this while speaking with Saturday Sun.

Recall that President Buhari had at the launch of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund, announced the review of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to include all categories of military retirees.

“In order to capture all veterans hitherto excluded from the payment of SDA, I have approved a review of the effective date of the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria 2017” the president said adding that he had approved the sum of N134, 749,953,243.69 billion for the purpose.

However, Captain Abdulmalik observed that from their past experience, most of their increments were never implemented in good time or implemented as was intended by the administration, regretting that the increment approved by the Jonathan administration for retirees was never wholly implemented.

The Publicity Secretary, who was pivotal in the struggle for the accommodation of all categories of ex service men, lauded the decision of the president to capture all their members.

He felt that the revised policy was bound to positively impact on their livelihood, especially at this difficult times while adding that it will motivated them to participate in the administration’s efforts to ensure a peaceful and stable Nigerian society.

He enjoined their members to exercise patience as they await the implementation of the policy.