The Nigerian Military School Ex-Boys Association has expressed its members’ willingness to join the on-going war and advocacy campaign against the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse especially among Nigerian youths. This was the solidarity message brought to the national headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja by some leaders of the group led by their president, Engr. Femi Ikuponiyi, when they paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) at the weekend.

According to Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Ikuponiyi said they were on the visit to identify with Marwa’s accomplishment and vision for the NDLEA as an ex-boy and a pride of the ex-boys family. He expressed the willingness of ex-boys to join advocacy campaigns to stem and eradicate the menace of illicit drugs amongst the Nigerian youths particularly in areas of intelligence gathering and reportage. He described Marwa as a pacesetter and an exemplary ambassador of the NMS ExBA.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his response, Marwa thanked the NMS Ex-Boys for their visit and offer to support the drug war, stressing that such was an indication that the key message of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) launched by President Muhammadu Buhari last June was achieving its target of mobilising every citizen to take ownership of the battle against the drug scourge.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.