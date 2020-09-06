Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters

has assured resident of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), not to panic over plans by the Boko Haram terrorists group to attack the nation’s capital.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who gave the assurance called on residents to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

The assurance is coming in the heels of a security report released by the Nigerian Customs Service, placing its officers and men on red alert following intelligence reports that members of Boko Haram terrorists have flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and are planning to carry out coordinated attacks on five identified locations.

The service listed “Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State as some of the areas where the terrorists are reported to have set up their camps

But Enenche said the military working in conjunction with other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other States of the country.

Enenche in a statement said

“The Defence Headquarters wish to reassure residents of FCT and other adjoining States that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the country. This is imperative sequel to a purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service warning it’s staff on a possible attack on the FCT. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the general public that preventive and preemptive intelligence are ongoing. The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred.

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wish to assure the general public that the offensives against the common enemies of this Nation will not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country. Hence, the general public is equally enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly”.