Timothy Olanrewaj, Maiduguri

The military has shut down the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, a major road in Borno following threats of insecurity by Boko Haram.

Scores of travellers and motorists were turned back from the highway on Monday morning by soldiers, citing Boko Haram threats.

“Many vehicles travelling on the road were asked to go back by soldiers at about 8:00am. There were about 15 vehicles; some going to Kano, some Abuja, Jos, Kaduna even Damaturu. Soldiers said the road is not safe,” Usman Saleh, a commercial driver told The Sun.

A traveler, Donatus Alozie said the soldiers advised them to check the road noon for new development. “We were told to come back by 2pm may be the road will be opened,” he disclosed.

He however said he was able to pass the road by noon after clearance operation by military troops.

Multiple military sources said some Boko Haram were cited on the road on Monday morning.The sources said Boko Haram blocked some portion of the road with an intent to commence killings of travellers but the military quickly move to shut down the highway for clearance operation.

The military authority could not be reached for reaction.