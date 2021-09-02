From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said stringent measures have been put in place to stop the circle of killings in Plateau State.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not happy over the insecurity in Jos, and has issued an order to halt the destruction of lives and properties in the state.

Gen. Irabor, who paid a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong and later addressed Plateau people at a town hall meeting, held at Government House, Little Rayfield, said the solution to the persistent security challenges in the state lies in the hands of the citizens.

“The desire of Mr. President is to ensure lasting peace returns to Plateau State. The circle of killings in Plateau cannot continue, and I have come with my team to work in collaboration with you to achieve lasting peace.

“We believe that the greater component of people who are required to bring total peace in Plateau are men and women who are living in Plateau; the Armed Forces can only facilitate and provide the enabling environment,” Gen. Irabor said.

He regretted that the insecurity has claimed lives of innocent citizens in the state and several soldiers have also perished as a result of the carnage.

The chief of defence staff called on Plateau people to embrace each other, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, for the enthronement of peaceful coexistence in the state.

Governor Lalong applauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their dogged and courageous role in calming nerves during the upheaval. He said peace in Plateau is critical for peace, unity and the survival of Nigeria.

Lalong explained that the state government has put much effort into tackling issues of insecurity in the state with the conceptualisation of the Peace Building Agency, to engage the citizens in terms of misunderstanding.

He expressed confidence in the military in tackling the security situation in the country.

