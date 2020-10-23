The military has concluded plans to establish vocational and entrepreneurial training centres to train widows and children of military personnel killed in the line of duty. The gesture is aimed at improving the welfare and upkeep of military widows and their children.

Director, Veterans Affairs Department, Defence Headquarters, Major General L.F. Abdullahi, made this known at the opening of the maiden “Military Widows Association of Nigeria (MIWA) Week 2020” at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

He said the military authorities have concluded the quarterly training of widows in batches with a bid to empower them and begin self-sustaining ventures: “The projects are all aimed at ameliorating the hardship they are going through as a result of the deaths of their breadwinners.”

He noted that though the proposals were pending approvals, “another proposal in form of financial support to be paid to military widows from next year is before the Federal Government.”