Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that a total of 603 repentant Boko Haram fighters are billed to be reintegrated into their communities in July having completed the Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme.

The military also said that it has successfully reintegrated 280 ex Boko Haram terrorists including 2 Chadians back into the society through their respective national and state authorities.

Director of Defence Media Organization (DMO) Major General John Enenche who made the revelation at a media briefing said operation safe corridor established in 2016, has admitted a total of 893 ex Boko Haram fighters.

Enenche noted that de-radicalization is the first stage of the programme after medical screening including taking of DNA sample is conducted, listed other processes before admitting the candidates into the training to include psychotherapy, psycho-spiritual counseling, drug abuse intervention, art therapy, sports/recreation and introduction to western education to counter the BHT ideology.