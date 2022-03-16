From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian Military Special Forces, Doma Command, Nasarawa State has commenced training of over 50 officers on intelligence gathering and capacity building to combat various security threats.

Commander, Special Forces Command Doma, Brig. Gen Lewis Lepdung, said the training was to equip troops to be more effective in carrying out their assignments.

He also described the training as a platform that would enhance knowledge and support the military towards achieving its objectives of ensuring peace and security in the country.

He stated this while declaring open the seven-day workshop with the theme: “Imperative of leadership and strategic thinking.”

He advised officers undergoing the workshop to be more attentive to the resource while emphasising that whatever is taught them should be replicated or passed onto other officers not participating in the workshop.

Brig. Gen Christopher Ugwu, commander, Integrated Fire Support Command said the training was all about capacity building, training officers and men to be sound both in the mind and body.