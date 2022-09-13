From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops have continued their onslaught against terrorists in Kaduna forest, killing scores of terrorists and dislodging their camps during clearance operations conducted in locations spanning Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Tuesday that as disclosed in operational feedback, the troops killed an unspecified number of terrorists while clearing out insurgent and terrorist camps at Apewohe in Chikun Council Area.

According to the statement, “the operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same LGA, where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits.

Another camp was similarly dislodged at a location known as Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages.

“The troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued ten kidnapped persons who were chained and bound with ropes. The images attached depict the dire situation in which the hostages were found. The troops untied the hostages.

“The troops who came under further attack in the thick forest successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

“Furthermore, a camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi LGA, where the following items were recovered, among other effects, three locally made rifles, One AK-47 magazine, One AK-47 top cover, Four Bafoeng radio chargers, Eleven mobile phones, three music boxes, Two sets of military uniforms, One frag jacket, Spanners, knives and chains.”

The statement added that “the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i noted the report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for the rescue of the ten citizens.”

“The Governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the ongoing operations, and encouraged them to sustain these efforts to ultimate victory”.

“Citizens are strongly advised not to harbour or provide medical aid to suspicious individuals carrying what may be gunshot wounds. Such cases are to be immediately reported to the Security Operatives.”