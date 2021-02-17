From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops on Wednesday killed several bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State after cutting off their escape route.

The village shares border with Kidandan town of Giwa local government area of the State.

The bandits were said to have earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons, but the victims were rescued by the troops.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army have neutralized several armed bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari local government area. The village is close to Kidandan town of Giwa local government area.

“The bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons (one woman and three children) and attempted to retreat from the village. However, the troops mobilized to the location laid ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.

“In the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralized, and others escaped with bullet wounds. One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered. All four victims were rescued.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks and received with elation the news of the rescued victims. He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush.

“Residents of the general area are by this notice advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations, or reach the Kaduna State Security Operations.

“Vigorous patrols will continue in the general area.”