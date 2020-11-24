Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military said troops of the Operation Fire Ball, a special operation in the war on terror in the North-East, have neutralised 23 Boko Haram during weeks of clearance operation in Borno State.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this during a press briefing at Ngamdu Military Super Camp, headquarters of the Operation Fire Ball, some 32 kilometres to Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

‘A total of 23 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while one terrorist’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert was captured alive during an encounter,’ Gen Onyeuko disclosed.

He said the three weeks operation targetted to clear Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists from their hideouts and enclave recorded successes. He said two women and three children were rescued.

He disclosed that four (4) Gun Trucks, one fabricated vehicle Blinde Leger, 2 Anti Aircraft Guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, two PKT Guns and eight (8) AK 47 Rifles.

Others include two AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one AK 47 Rifle Cover and one Dane Gun. He also said the large cache of ammunition including 18 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 4 rounds of Brownie Machine Gun ammunition, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One 36 Hand Grenade, 23 belted rounds of 7.62 x 54 among others were seized from the terrorists during the operation.

‘Unfortunately, six gallant soldiers were wounded in action over the period. However, the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding positively to treatment,’ he revealed.

He assured the people of the North-East of the Nigerian military high command’s determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province terrorists from their enclave. He also solicited for the cooperation of the media for the success of the counter-insurgency operation.