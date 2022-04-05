From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Military troops in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast have captured large weapons and ammunition from Boko Haram and ISWAP during offensive on the insurgents’ locations in Borno State

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya while inspecting the arms at the Maimalari Cantonment of the Nigerian Army 7 Division, Maiduguri yesterday, said the weapons and other items were seized at Sambisa, Tumbus and Màndara mountains; the terrorists’ locations in Borno State.

“The result of what we have done is what you are seeing here where we have recovered all these weapons from the terrorists including from Sambisa, Tumbus and Mandara mountains,” he disclosed.

The Army Chief said he was impressed by troops’ sustained offensive against the terrorists enclave which led to the recovery of some operational vehicles earlier seized from troops, first aid boxes and other items.

He commended troops in the theatre of operation and other military operations across the country for their commitment.