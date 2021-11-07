From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has urged youths in Plateau State to shun bitterness and work for the progress and prosperity of the state.

The Commander made the call during the 15 Kilometer Peace and Unity Marathon Competition organized by Operation SAFE HAVEN for youths in Sector 1, Jos North and Sector 5, Bokkos Local Government Areas of plateau State.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The Commander noted that the competition was a noble initiative aimed at driving the peace building process in the state.

He called for harmonious living among people of different background and urged the youths to take the lead in ensuring peaceful co-existence for meaningful development of the state.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Gen. Ali also commended the community leaders of Bokkos and Jos North for championing the peace process that has paved the way for harmonious living in their domains.

He urged the people to be ambassadors of peace and cautioned the youths not to allow themselves to be used for nefarious activities that would affect their future.

While urging the populace to support Operation SAFE HAVEN by providing useful information on suspicious activities, General Ali encouraged the athletes to make good use of the opportunity provided by the competition to discover and develop their potentials towards becoming better persons in the society.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Bokkos Local Government Area, Hon Joseph Mushen and Chairman Jos North, Hon Shehu Bala Usman as well as the Saf Baffo, Da John Gabriel Mallo and Hon Sani Mudi noted that the marathon competition provided avenue to search for talented youths who could bring glory to the state and the country at large.

They reiterated the commitment of the local councils and their traditional leadership to continually interact with security forces to achieve the desired peace on the Plateau.

The Commander Sector 1, Navy Capt LA Ajibade and Commander Sector 5, Colonel Timothy Opurum, remarked that the marathon competition was organized to encourage physical fitness, promote peaceful living and friendliness among diverse ethnic and religious groups in the area.

They maintained that the competition has provided youths across religious lines the opportunity to interact regardless of their differences.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .