From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and community leaders in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State have partnered in the fight against insecurity and criminality in the area.

Commander Sector 6 of Operation SAFE HAVEN Col Hassan Gwani made the call on Saturday during an interactive session with traditional rulers, community leaders and youths in Vwang District.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of traditional rulers and community leaders in Vwang when troops from the Command visited the community some few weeks ago and however frown at the conduct of the youths.

Col Gwani admonished the youths to emulate the conduct and behaviours of their elders and give necessary information to security to checkmate crime in the area.

‘I am happy to be part of this important meeting today to brainstorm on how we can collaborate together to deepen peace and understanding among our people.

‘I advise you not to shield criminals in your community, you must bring them out so that we will take necessary action for the peace and prosperity of our people.’

He praised the conduct of Gwom Rwey Vwang, Da Gyang Gutt Balak in approaching security issues and urged him to be up and doing to complement the efforts of the security agencies.

He called on the community to support the military to address the issues of kidnapping, bandits attacks and other forms of criminality.

The Gwom Rwey Vwang, Da Gyang Gutt Balak appreciated the sector six Commander and observed that there has been an influx of Fulani herdsmen into the community a few days ago.

He recalled with dismay some cases of brutal killings in Vwang community when some herdsmen invaded the community some months ago and urged the Military to intervene to avoid a repeat of the ugly experience.

‘We assure you that the community will not shield any criminal; our community leaders have arrested and handed over some criminal elements in the past to the security for action.

‘Also, we have viewed with a lot of concern the influx of Fulani herdsmen into our villages in the last few days. We are drawing your attention to this issue for your prompt action.’

He admonished youths and women in the community to always conduct themselves peacefully and report any suspicious movement to security agencies for prompt action.