Following increasing insecurity in Plateau, the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), yesterday, warned residents against taking the law into their hands in the guise of self-defence.

Media Officer of the task force, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, who gave the warning in a statement issued in Jos, noted that such calls would escalate the security challenges bedevilling the state.

“We have noted several reports in the media by some highly placed individuals, calling on law-abiding citizens of Plateau to resort to defending themselves in the face of the security challenges experienced in the state.

“We wish to assure the good people of the state that OPSH is committed to protecting the lives and property of all.

“We have improved on our responses to distress calls and several attacks were prevented from happening lately.

“These successes were possible due to the trust and provision of timely and credible information from the good people of the state.

