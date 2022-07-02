From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military said it is working to counter ambushes by Boko Haram and its splinter group, ISWAP, in parts of the North East, particularly with the onset of the seasonal rainfalls.

The Theatre Commander of the counter-insurgency operation in the North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, told The Sun in Maiduguri weekend that the military was aware terrorists could spring attacks on troops and civilians, particularly in remote areas. He, however, maintained troops are prepared to halt the insurgents’ movement.

“We are aware that during the rainy season, because of the terrain, the vegetation, the terrorists have places to hide and conduct some ambushes. We have trained our troops to counter such moves,” he disclosed in an interview.

He said the theatre expected and anticipated locations where such terror acts could happen.

“It is a procedure. We are training our troops and that is working already,” he explained.

He urged the not to entertain fears. He assured the theatre with other security agencies, will not relent in clearing Boko Haram and other criminal elements from the area.

Gen Musa was speaking against the backdrop of concern expressed by residents over the possible escalation of terror attacks, especially in Borno following the onset of the rainy season.

He also disclosed the military was getting and arresting Boko Haram spies, logistics suppliers; foodstuffs, petrol and others. He urged citizens not to trade with terrorists, warning that anyone caught will be treated as terrorists too.

“The idea of buying fuel at the filling station, buying foodstuffs in large quantity, load them in trucks which are parked along the road till nightfall as if they are broken down but rather for Boko a Haram to park them in the night, has been uncovered and we will not spare such collaborators,” he said.

He commended the Cheif of Army Staff for his direction on the operation and concern for the welfare of troops in the frontline.

In the past, Boko Haram has used the difficult terrain, particularly in the northern and central parts of Borno, to launch attacks. The area is often mashy and largely inaccessible with heavy vehicles.