Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the military has killed and also arrested several terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals.

The DHQ, said that the military also recovered various weapons, communication gadgets and illicit drugs from the criminals.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in Abuja also declared that the armed forces were determined to protect lives and property of all Nigerians.

Enenche urged the public to provide credible information to the troops so as to sustain the successes achieved.

Enenche assured that Nigerian armed forces would still carry out their operation despite the scourge of COVID-19.

He said the military had made available some of its medical facilities for treatment of the virus.

According to him, four terrorists were killed, three AK47 rifles and two hand grenades were recovered from them at Yamteke in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.