The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris on Sunday, revealed that the April salary of the Armed Forces personnel has been paid.

Idris, in a statement, noted that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Department confirmed that military personnel were paid on Friday, May 8, 2020. He attributed the delay in the salary payment to the unexpected lockdown in the country, which led to late submission of variations by the agencies concerned and the need to accommodate their inputs in the April payroll accordingly.

“This explanation became necessary in view of a Newspaper report which alleged that the April 2020 salaries of military and paramilitary personnel was delayed as a result of incapability and inexperience of the operators of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“Such a report has the potency to incite the Armed Forces and the general public against the operations of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“Suffice it to state that staff of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are competent professionals who have demonstrated the will and capacity to get the job done in line with the presidential directives, despite distractions and opposition from some quarters,” Idris explained.