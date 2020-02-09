The formal launch of the Damau Milk Project, held last week Friday in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State by Governor Nasiru El-Rufai is a welcome development. The project which is a joint venture between the state government, Arla, the Danish diary giant and Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, would help to produce high quality milk and reduce over-reliance on imported milk. Besides, the ground breaking ceremony is regarded as a pragmatic and sustainable solution to security challenges that now accompany the nomadic livestock production. The gigantic project sited in Kubau Local Government is timely. Kubau LGA is a home of grains and cattle rearing. It is a food basket of Kaduna State. Its famous markets in Anchau and Pambegua have continued to attract numerous customers from within and outside the country. It is estimated that transactions worth millions of naira are being carried out in those markets monthly.

With the launch of the milk farm project, which will have modern facilities such as schools, hospital and security outpost, Kubau local government will have cause to smile. The initiative will provide thousands of jobs to our teeming unemployed youths and revenue to the local government. As stated by the governor, the project is meant for every ethnic group in the state and will be extended to other grazing reserves across the state. Let me on behalf of the good people of Kubau local government area express my appreciation for the laudable project. Kubau LGA has benefited greatly from the administration of Governor el-Rufai from when it took into office. The rehabilitation of Dutsen-wai-Anchau road, the renovation of the primary healthcare centres across the 11 wards, building of Pambegua Girls Science School (which is boarding school), to mention but a few, easily come to mind among the projects executed by the government.

The provision of such basic amenities to Kubau local government area did not come to us as a surprise. Kubau LGA is a home to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Nasiru el-Rufai. The local government will continue to support the policies and programmes of this administration to logical conclusion. We heartily thank the governor for identifying with the good people of Kubau Local Government Area.

• Shehu Yunusa Pambegua, an engineer, is the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Kubau Local Government in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.