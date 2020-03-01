Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that the housing scheme, Awka Millennium City, being developed in Awka, the Anambra State capital by a firm, MP-Infrastructure through partnership with the state government would create thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

Ngige, who came to inspect the ongoing works at the site in Agu Awka, said that the initiative would assist the federal government in its efforts to maximally reduce unemployment in the country.

“You know we say that the unemployment situation in Nigeria is critical and the private sector should not leave it for government alone to do. So, this is a typical example of where the private sector has jointly with the state government in a partnership try to create jobs and give shelter to the citizenry.

“This is what government owes the people: give them sense of belonging, put shelter over their head; give them access to work so that they can also be gainfully employed, and then, give them good health. I think this is a good step in the direction.

“When they started building access road into this place, that is construction. They are also doing pre-casting, and they are also doing the development of the sites in a type of Site and Service Scheme. People will now come and buy. Smaller developers will come to him and buy.

“People can subscribe and build their own homes. So, there will be multiplications of jobs. There will be single job component with multiplier effect. So, we expect jobs here in thousands”, he said.