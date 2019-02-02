Jarrell Miller has spoken out regarding reports of an agreement with unified champion Anthony Joshua for a June heavyweight title fight.

‘Big Baby’ has been locked in talks with Joshua for the past few days. This follows the collapse of negotiations between the Briton and old rival Dillian Whyte.

Miller is seen as the ideal replacement for Whyte. A Wembley date of April 13, booked nine months in advance for a Joshua rematch, fell apart over terms.

Joshua v Miller is on the verge of being confirmed for Madison Square Garden in New York. A move which gives Miller home advantage.

Speaking on the possibility of facing Joshua, Miller made an appearance on Sirius XM Fight Nation 93 on Friday night.

“After I beat AJ I’m still gonna take his mom out on a date.” — @BIGBABYMILLER says that #JoshuaMiller isn’t quite official. But that he looks forward to a potential showdown with the unified champ.

“I don’t want it to go to a decision and I don’t want a Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight. I wanna finish his behind. No excuses. That’s it.” — @BIGBABYMILLER on Anthony Joshua

Dmitriy Salita has kept WBN informed of developments over the past few weeks. The boxer-turned promoter said on Thursday that talks were progressing.

“We are moving in the right direction. Talks are taking place regarding a fight between Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller. I can tell you that we are having productive conversations,” Salita exclusively told World Boxing News.

“But close and far is the same in this kind of situation. There is no deal until it’s signed sealed and announced,” he added.

Once completely over the line, Joshua v Miller (📸Ed Mulholland) will be televised on DAZN in the United States.

It’s not yet clear whether UK fans will still be expected to fork out £19.95 on Sky Box Office. It’s not usual for a clash taking place outside of Britain.