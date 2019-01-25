Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller says he’s not received an offer from Matchroom Boxing for him to face Anthony Joshua on April 13, and he believes that Dillian Whyte is the opponent that will ultimately be facing AJ at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.

Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) says that the offers that has been made by Joshua for Whyte isn’t enough for him to get him to sign, as he believes it’s just a little bit more than what Dillian received for his recent rematch with Dereck Chisora on December 22. Whyte, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have all rejected the offers made to them by Matchroom for a fight against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs).

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is down to the wire where he’s going to need to find someone quick for AJ’s April 13 fight. That means that Hearn will need to sweeten the offer enough to get Whyte to accept a deal to fight with Joshua or they’re going to need to sign the 30-year-old Miller, who is waiting eagerly to take the fight.

“I think it will be Dillian Whyte, they were basically offering Dillian Whyte £3m and he made around £2.5m for the Dereck Chisora fight,” Miller said to thesun.co.uk. “AJ only wants to offer some chump change money, that’s why Dillian turned it down – and I don’t blame him either.”

If Hearn decides to have Joshua move off his April 13 date to instead fight in June in the United States against Miller, then that buys him more time to get AJ’s next fight signed. Hearn would have until at least February to get the fight signed with Miller, and then announce it to the boxing world.