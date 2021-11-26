From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Police in Kano have commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to the dead of millionaire socialite and hospitality entrepreneur, Steven Ayika, who was found dead in a stationary vehicle earlier in the week.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The deceased was found motionless in a Sienna vehicle at about 4.30 am along Katsina Road in the state capital

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed that investigation was in process , told sunnewsonline.com that he was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead by medical doctors.

Insiders told sunnewsonline.com that a few persons may have been invited for questioning while and that police detectives were at the hospital to take a closer look at the deceased persons’ medical reports and a number of related issues.

A source told Saturday Sun that on the fateful night, the deceased, who was the proprietor of Knight House, a super joint situated along Abeokuta Road, Sabon – Garri Area in Kano, had left his workplace for Katsina Road to meet with his girl friend, Chiamaka.

Chiamaka, a resident of Jaba Quarters and a bride- to- be to another man from Kogi State, had gone to Kastina Road to visit her parents where she had also seized the opportunity to host her old time boy friend, away from the eyes of her fiancé.

“Nobody could say exactly what happened to the duo inside the car. Nobody could say, for sure, if the car was stationed on the same spot all night, if it was moved out to elsewhere and returned to the spot or if he even came alone,” said a neighbor.

Meanwhile, the news of the tragedy has swept through the city of Kano like a wildfire as the deceased was a well known face in many social circles in the state. End.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .