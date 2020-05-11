Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed at the weekend when fire
gutted several shops located at No. 4b Mosque Street opposite the
College of Health and Management Sciences, Aba, Abia State.
An eye witness account has it that the fire which started at about
10pm on Saturday was cause by surge in electric current when power was
restored in the area.
Residents alleged they put calls through to the Abia Fire Service, Aba
station when the fire started, but were told their vehicles were not
in order.
The victims are pleading with good spirited individuals and government
agencies to come to their aid as according to them, they’ve lost
everything they have and life is unbearable to them especially during
this COVID-19 lockdown.
Recall that penultimate week, irate mob manhandled personnel of the
Abia Fire Service, Aba station who went to put off fire from a
petroleum tanker that went in flames at the Tonimas Junction along the
Aba section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.
The fire fighters water tanker was also touched during the melee.
