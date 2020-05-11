Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed at the weekend when fire

gutted several shops located at No. 4b Mosque Street opposite the

College of Health and Management Sciences, Aba, Abia State.

An eye witness account has it that the fire which started at about

10pm on Saturday was cause by surge in electric current when power was

restored in the area.

Residents alleged they put calls through to the Abia Fire Service, Aba

station when the fire started, but were told their vehicles were not

in order.

The victims are pleading with good spirited individuals and government

agencies to come to their aid as according to them, they’ve lost

everything they have and life is unbearable to them especially during

this COVID-19 lockdown.

Recall that penultimate week, irate mob manhandled personnel of the

Abia Fire Service, Aba station who went to put off fire from a

petroleum tanker that went in flames at the Tonimas Junction along the

Aba section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.

The fire fighters water tanker was also touched during the melee.