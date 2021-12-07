The United Nations Emergency Aid Office, OCHA said on Tuesday that People no longer had enough to eat in Sudan’s Darfur region.

According to Paola Emerson, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan, said that half of the inhabitants in the region, around 62 million people, will depend on humanitarian aid in the coming year.

However, the precarious situation is due to the drought as well as pest infestations and disease.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Meanwhile, water sources and meadows have dried up and the livestock is in a correspondingly poor condition,” Emerson said, while domestic conflicts were also increasing, with armed fighters and criminals harassing the population.

Toby Harward, coordinator of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Darfur, said that since November, almost 10,000 people had been displaced in West Darfur due to fights between rival groups.

He added that more than 2,000 of them had fled to neighbouring Chad, which already accommodates 520,000 refugees, of which 80 per cent of them were from Sudan.

Harward said that there were also alarming reports from other parts of Darfur about the destruction of villages, sexual violence and livestock theft.

In Sudan, three million people are internally displaced, with 80 per cent of them living in Darfur. (dpa/NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .