As a means of rewarding his loyal fans for standing by him since his debut and for supporting his latest musical project, ‘Run Up’, featuring talented singer, Dice Ailes, Smartworks Records and Eureka Creations multi music genre artiste, Alabi Afolabi Morakinyo, better known by his stage name, MillyWine, has penned down $300 for his viral social media challenge tagged #RunUpChallenge.

Contrary to expectation #RunUpChallenge went viral shortly after the fast rising musician announced it, as 3 winners are to be rewarded with cash prize of $100 each.

According to Millywine, to compete for the ultimate prize, participants are to post videos on their Triller account, singing or dancing to his ‘Run Up’ song, share it on their social media accounts, and tag Smartworks Records Act on his social media account.

Over 150 videos have been shared since the challenge kicked off in the past week, rocking social media