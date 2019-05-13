The week long twenty first edition of Milo National Schools Basketball championship has come to an end with Bauchi State representative, General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College emerging winners in the Boys category while in the girls category, Adamawa representative took the first position after beating Gombe State representative 24 — 18 points at the final.

The game took place at the multi purpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi, where General Murtala Ramat College Maiduguri from Borno and Ahmadiyya College Kano placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the boys’ category while in the girls’ category, Government Science Secondary School Zing from Taraba State placed 3rd.

The championship attracted 18 secondary schools from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kano, Plateau and Taraba States, all from Northern part of the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Bauchi State Director Schools Sports in Ministry of Education, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Ghali, thanked the officials and participating states for their participate in this year’s championship. He commended the organisers for sustaining the championship for twenty one years, which had produced young grassroots players, that is today keeping the game alive in the country.

He said the Milo National Schools Basketball Championship has contributed greatly in the educational and economic development of Nigeria as it has improved the hosts’ state economy and it also create room for interactions amongst participants where new friends were made and has served as political weapon for national security and development.

Ghali also commended and appreciates the Bauchi State government for it contributions towards ensuring a colourful and successful hosting of the championship by providing all the necessary facilities.

The Branch Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, North –East, Mr. Olufemi Omole, congratulated both winners and losers in the tournament saying that the losers should not consider themselves as failures but as a challenge to put more efforts to prepare for the next edition.

He assured that Nestle would continue to support the development of schools sports particularly the game of basketball in Nigeria.