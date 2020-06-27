Milton Glaser, the designer of the iconic “I love New York” logo, has died, the New York Times reported, citing his wife Shirley.

Glaser, a native New Yorker, died in Manhattan on Friday, which was his 91st birthday, the Times said further.

The cause was a stroke, while Glaser also suffered from kidney failure.

Among other things, Glaser was a co-founder of New York Magazine and designed the emblem for the Brooklyn brewery.

Born in the Bronx in 1929, Glaser became one of the world’s best-known and most celebrated designers from New York.

He came up with the simple “I love New York” logo – consisting of black lettering and a red heart on a white background – on behalf of the state of New York in the 1970s.

In 2009 he received the National Medal of Arts, the most important art award from the United States government.

Among other things, Glaser designed theatres, bars, dishes and fabrics. He did dozens of company logos, designed posters for the successful television series “Mad Men” and a notable Bob Dylan poster on which the singer can be seen in profile as a black silhouette with colorful hair.

Glaser took fame in his stride, insisting that design was a job like any other. (dpa/NAN)