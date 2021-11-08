From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Governor of Ondo State and former Deputy Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko and Hon Agboola Ajayi, respectively, stormed the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure on Monday and held a private meeting with state party leaders.

Mimiko and Ajayi, who both recently joined the PDP, are yet to formalise their membership of the party.

The duo was accompanied by Hon Joseph Akinlaja, a former member of the House of Representatives.

The leadership of the party led by State Chairman Mr Fatai Adams held a closed-door meeting with Mimiko and Ajayi.

The meeting centred on how to receive the former members of the party back to the fold, Daily Sun has learned.

Hon Kemisola Adesanya, who is aspiring to the vacant House of Representatives seat in Akure South and Akure North Federal Constituency, was also present at the meeting.

Neither Mimiko nor Ajayi spoke to reporters after the meeting.

Three PDP governors – Aminu Tambuwal, Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike – had a forthright ago visited Mimiko at his residence in Ondo and wooed him to return to the party.

Mimiko, hitherto the national leader of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), had told newsmen after the closed-door meeting with the three governors that he would consult with his supporters and hold a stakeholder meeting before making his decision.

Ajayi – the ex-deputy governor and candidate of the ZLP in the October 10, 2020, governor’s election in the state – was present at Mimiko’s residence when the PDP governors visited.

He had returned to PDP from All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly before the party’s governorship primary but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

He thereafter defected to the Mimiko-led ZLP and was automatically handed the party’s ticket.

