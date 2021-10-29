From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Until his defection, after a meeting with some PDP governors, Mimiko belonged to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

It would, however, be the third time he would move to the PDP from another party.

The PDP governors that met Mimiko in his Ondo country home were Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Nyesom Wike,Rivers; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia and Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto.

A statement credited to the Ondo ZLP Chairman, Joseph Akinlaja, at the end of the meeting, said stakeholders have agreed to join forces with the PDP to save Nigerians from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Stakeholders of the party from across the 18 Local Government areas of Ondo State have resolved to join the Peoples Democratic Party PDP after a meeting held at the residence of the party’s national leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko in Ondo on Wednesday. T The The meeting which had Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, his running mate, Gboye Adegbenro, former speaker, Jumoke Akindele, the state chairman of the party, Hon Joseph Akinlaja among other leaders in attendance resolved after deliberations to pitch their tent with the Peoples Democratic Party to rescue the country from the misrule of the APC and set her on a path of peace and progress for the benefit of all.”

The former governor had during the last governorship election in the Ondo State worked for Mr. Agboola Ajayi who was the governorship candidate of ZLP.

Mimiko had also contested the senatorial election of Ondo Central senatorial district on the platform of ZLP but lost to the PDP.

Governorship candidate of PDP in the last governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, had sent emissary to Mimiko to support him during the election, but the former governor declined.

However, both Jegede and Ajayi lost out to the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

