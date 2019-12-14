Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko on Saturday lost his mother, Mrs Muniat Mimiko.

Aged 88, Mrs Mimiko died in her home in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Saturday.

Media aide to the former Governor, Mr Eni Akinsola confirmed the death of Mrs Mimiko.

Akinsola said the octogenarian woman died in her sleep at the residence of her son where she lived till her death.

The former Governor was on Friday honoured by the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

The deceased was a community leader who also bagged different chieftaincy and religious titles.

Sunday Sun gathered that the deceased died peacefully as she was not sick before she gave up the ghost.

The family is yet to release details of her burial ceremony but it was learnt that symphatisers from both within and outside the state have been visiting the Ondo country home of former Governor. Mimiko.

The deceased was survived by other children including Prof. Mimiko, a former Vice chancellor of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.