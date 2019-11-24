James Ojo Adakole

The annual celebration of Ekimogun festival by the people of Ondo Kingdom has been scheduled to hold in the first week of December with the former Vice-Chancellor of the Adekule Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof Femi Mimiko billed to deliver a lecture during the event.

Mimiko will be speaking on the topic “Connecting the Nexus between youth unemployment, drug abuse, cultism, and economic stagnation and the way out”

The week-long celebration will climax at the grand finale on December 7, 2019, at the Ondo Civic Center ground under the chairmanship of Chief Olabintan Famutimi, a business mogul and President of the Nigerian-American Chambers of Commerce, supported by other eminent personalities.

A Gala Nite with King Sunny Ade and his African beats on the bandstand will round up the year’s Ekimogun festival.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the National Planning Committee, of the festival, Mr Abiodun Akinjayeju, noted that “the Ekimogun festival has become a unifying celebration for Ondo sons and daughters, both at home and abroad to showcase the rich culture and tradition of the people of the kingdom as well as a rallying point to mobilise funds for community development projects in the community.

“The weeklong activities for this year’s celebration will feature medical outreach devoted to health awareness, free medical diagnosis and treatment for the citizens, quiz competition, debates and football competitions among schools in the community as well as exhibition of traditional wear and food fair to showcase the rich culture and tradition of the Ondo people”.