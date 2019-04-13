The producer of Mina’s Dollz talk show has rolled out the drums.

While marking the one year anniversary of the show, the talented filmmaker expressed her gratitude to all those who had made their first season a grand success.

“We’ve worked hard this past year to bring you a talk show, which empowers, inspires, educates and advises our viewers. We share inspiring stories and debate key topics with guests from across all industries. It’s now a year since the airing of our first episode back in April 6, 2018 on Ben TV, and we’d like to thank everyone.”

A talk show on women empowerment, Mina’s Dollz also informs and educates women on a range of issues such as health, relationship, lifestyle and more.