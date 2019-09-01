Rita Okoye

Winston Ben Clements, a renowned motivational speaker and trainer, was a recent guest on the Mina’s Dollz Show.

He has spoken at different conferences, TED Talks, public speaking seminars and a lot more.

Clements shared with Mina’s Dollz his story and how his life has been a source of inspiration.

Talking about his condition and facing it, Clements said, “So, I was born with a bone disorder which meant that by the age of 12, I think we worked it out, I had broken about 150 bones. So, a lot of my childhood then was that pain and trauma because I was pretty much breaking a bone every other month. But I had this ambition I was going to do something big even as a child. Right then I couldn’t do so much, but I knew I had so much to do.”

Dollz (Christina Bartlet) also had Clements discuss overcoming adversity, stress, mental health and achieving wellbeing. On the topic of the show – Autism and Child Bullying – he shared:

“Whether your child has a disability or not, bullying can happen to anybody. So, for me, it’s creating that safe space between a parent and a child where you can actually be friends with your children so you can be free to talk with them.”

Clements further shared how he started inspiring people with his story, saying “I had a background where I worked in IT and I did that for almost 10 years and it got to a point I wanted to do something a bit more fulfilling asides the IT work. I felt I needed to be using my story and message more than I was. So, I went to Toaster Masters to learn public speaking and then I started, though it was a bit challenging but I overcame.”