Minas Dollz Talk Show, one of the most exciting and intriguing talk shows aiming to inform and educate its viewers on a range of issues concerning women such as health, relationship, lifestyle and more, has a new update.

The one-hour Show airing on Ben Tv provides a platform where successful women and men from all walks of life are invited as guest to speak about their journey and challenges. And for every edition, an artiste will perform at the end of the Talk Show to close it.

So far it’s been hosted by Christina Bartlet also known as Mina’s Dollz and a Co-host, Hannah Marie Sang but sadly Hannah is now off the show as Christina becomes the sole host of her show onward.

According to Christina, ‘ Minas Dollz talk show is something I’m very passionate about and It’s been a source of refuge to many over time. Taking it up to handle solely is just for me to add some new spice and give it more of me and my creatives.’