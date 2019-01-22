A People’s Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has urged handlers of President Muhammadu Buhari to watch their conduct and utterances.

He urged them to learn to take criticisms of their principal in good fate, especially comments by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Buhari and his performance in government.

“A word is enough for the wise. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said it all in his 16-page letter to Buhari and handlers of his administration. I’m only lending credence to Obasanjo’s position.

“If handlers of President Buhari administration cause any form of havoc in Nigeria, the international community is watching them; there will be consequences because they must surely give answers to their conduct while in office.

“The international community and Nigerians have come to realise that President Buhari is no longer fully in charge due to his natural disposition and medical condition.

“Therefore, all persons identified as handlers of the Buhari administration, whether holding an official office or not ought to know that they will give an account of their conducts if they fail to conduct credible general elections and they will be held responsible for the aftermath of their behaviour.

“Nigeria is bigger than one person, no matter how powerful that individual may think he is,” he asserted.