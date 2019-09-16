Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has called on politicians to be cautious in their utterances against the judiciary.

Kalu spoke against the backdrop of the call for supplementary election in some polling units in Abia North Senatorial District by the National and State Assembly Election Petition Panel in Umuahia,.

He urged his political associates, followers and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to make derogatory statements against any member of the three-man panel led by Justice Cornelius Akintayo.

The senator said the judiciary must be accorded due respect by Nigerians regardless of party affiliation, adding that the Appeal Court will correct the tribunal judgement calling for a re-run in his election.

Addressing a group of Abuja based professionals of Abia State origin yesterday, Kalu said the rule of law must be respected at all times, adding that the result of the February 23, 2019 national assembly election in Abia North Senatorial District is a clear demonstration of his popularity and goodwill among the people.

He said: “My victory in the February 23, 2019 national assembly poll was landslide beating my closet rival, Mao Ohaubunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 10,000 votes.

“I am aware of the controversies the ruling of the panel has generated. However, I am appealing to our people to tread with caution for the sake of peace and harmony. As a strong advocate of the rule of law, I have confidence in the judiciary. Despite the condemnation of the tribunal ruling, I am optimistic that the Appellate court will do the needful to correct the anomaly.”

The former governor, who stressed that the judiciary is a vital component of the country, stated that the future of Nigeria’s democracy is dependent on the judicial process, adding that no nation could attain greatness without respect for the rule of law.