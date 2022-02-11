Organisers of Mindgames Scrabble Premier League (MSPL) have released schedule of events for the 2022 edition of the foremost scrabble league in the country.

Initiator of the championship, Lukeman Owolabi, said in a statement that 55 rounds of games would be played across four weekends at four different venues in the country.

According to the organisers, the teams also will have the opportunity of claiming cash prizes from the over N7 million on offer during each weekend of the tournament. The championship, which is now in its third season, will see 24 teams, comprising of 144 players, competing in the two divisions when hostilities begin on Feb. 19 at the Lagos Country Club.

On May 7th, the excitement will shift to Ibeto Hotels, Abuja the Federal Captial Territory where teams will continue the battle for points and prestige before heading to Benin, Edo State on July 23.