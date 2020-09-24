Rose Ejembi, Makurdi An entrepreneurship coaching Organisation known as the Mindset Series International (MSI) has trained over 250 business entrepreneurs in Makurdi including women and youths. The lead coach, Arc. Nguvan Kyenge explained that Mindset Series International disclosed this to newsmen during a leadership training for business owners held recently in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. She said the training is about resetting the minds of the people and making them aware of their potentials to realize the capacity they have to lead a life of purpose and intentionality." Kyenge said the training revolves round Leadership, business coaching, personal development and mentorship, is aimed at changing the way people live, think and do their businesses so as to add value to their lives. Kyenge, a certified coach and member of John Maxwell Team, said what inspired her to go into leadership training.is because she beliefs that everything rises and falls with leadership. "If anything is not going on well, whether a business, an institution, a company, a state, a country, you look at the leadership. So I'm about solving a situation from the source by helping people to think and act the right way so we can have the right leaders who can lead effectively anywhere they found themselves", she said. "This Leadership Development Course, will help the candidates become the smartest leaders they can be. Good leadership always makes a difference. It can turn your life, business and organization around, positively. Good Leadership helps you maximize your purpose on earth and can help you impact the lives of thousands of people positively." She observed that more women are showing interest in leadership training saying the training can help women to be efficient in all they do even in the home front. Some of the participants, Doom Adama, Deborah Aku and Mr Dave Ogbole appreciated Mindset Series International for giving them such an opportunity to add value to their lives and to what they are doing.