From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Nigeria Union of Mine Workers(NUMW) Ishiagu branch, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state yesterday elected new leadership to pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years.

This came months after a deep crisis engulfed the union over leadership tussles.

In a peaceful election held at the Ivo local government Headquarters,Isiaka and supervised by the South East zonal Chairman of the union, Mr.Whyte Nwaihe, Chairman of Ivo local government area, Chinedu Ogbadu, security agencies and the media, the union elected Mr.Sunday Chukwu as the branch chairman while Amara Ibeh was elected to serve as the secretary.

Others are Mr.Chinedu Ajah (Secretary); Ajah Nnanna (Assistant Secretary);Uchchukwu(Financial Secretary);Ugochuwkwu Otunye(Treasurer);Ajah Nkenjika (PRO);Ugwute Ajah (Provost) and Ifeanyi Nwafor(Taskforce Chairman).

In his remarks, the South East zonal Chairman of the union, Mr.Whyte Nwaihe,commended members of the union for conducting themselves orderly and peacefully which he said led to the election of the most popular candidate.

He said members of the union have a lot to achieve individually and collectively if they eschew rancor, bitterness and backbiting.

He commended Governor David Umahi for creating the enabling environment for the members of the union to do their businesses without undue hindrances.

‘’His high dimension of projects and infrastructural development activities is awesome both in planning and execution. He has made us; members of Nigeria Union of Mine Workers, the entire Igbo nation ,Nigerians and the foreigners doing businesses here very proud. Governor Umahi has brought the light and nostalgia of late Dr, Micheal Okpara service to the people’’ he said.

Chairman of Ivo local government area,Chinedu Ogbadu,said the administration of Governor David Umahi was poised to ensure peace in all groups, associations ,unions and indeed all communities in the state.

He charged the new leadership of the group to carry all the members of the group along for the interest of peace and progress of the union even as he assured them of the readiness of Ivo local government council to partner with them towards the development of the entire council area.