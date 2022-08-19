From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Olamilekan Adegbite has launched the Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to ensure the proper implementation of laid down policies, for the development of the Sector.

Adegbite stated this yesterday at the grand ceremony held the ministry’s headquarters, in Abuja.

The Minister urged the entire work force of the Ministry to maximize the benefits of the platform to ensure an enhanced performance that will improve and strengthen Public Service.

The Minister of State, MMSD, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, expressed optimism that the SOPs initiative will not only improve the efficiency, transparency in service delivery of the Ministries and Agencies, but also ensure their proper effective discharge of duties, which will bring about progress in Service.

Addressing the gathering, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade described the SOPs codification as the most viable tool for the automation of work processes in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); and enhancing seamless integration into the e-Governance project of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to her, the SOPs strategy was designed to achieve efficiency, quality output and uniformity of performance while reducing miscommunications.

She, therefore, called on Directors of the Ministry, Heads of Agencies and the entire staff to re-dedicate themselves to ensure the success of the innovation, which will enhance productivity as envisaged in the reforms of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

Dr Oluwatoyin pledged that the Ministry’s Management will drive the digital transformation journey and ensure that adequate capacity building is provided for the staff.

On his part, the Director (Human Resource Management), Suleiman Muhammad, among other things, acknowledged the Management team of the Ministry for ensuring that the Ministry is always at the forefront among Ministries that aspire to meet the reforms agenda of the Federal Civil Service.