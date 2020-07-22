Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, will on Friday commission the new production line of Shangai Engineering Works and Industries, Ubommiri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State.

Shangai Engineering Works and Industries, which manufactures PVC pipes and ceiling, electrical pipes, aluminium corrugated roofing sheets, security doors etc, started production in 2011.

Daily Sun gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari mandated Ogah to commission the factory on behalf of the Federal Government to show its strong support for the industrial sector.

Earlier in a letter inviting the Federal Government to commission the new production line of the factory, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Shangai Engineering Works and Industries, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, said the factory was conceived in response to the clarion call by the Imo State government, “in line with the Federal Government agenda for diaspora investment into the state.”

He said the company has “grown in leaps and bounds, all thanks to the conducive business and investment environment provided by the successive regimes to enhance the output of indigenous industries to compete strongly in the Nigerian market.”

Mbisiogu said Shangai Engineering Works and Industries was conceived with a strategic vision and broad objective to be the one-stop-shop for building materials and a leading construction company in Nigeria.

He said the expansion of the manufacturing line is to ensure the production of PVC pipes, electrical pipes, borehole pipes and PVC ceiling as well as production of window profiles, revealing that the “total investment in the project is in excess of $1.5 million, exclusive of the cost of land.

The chairman said the industry will create no fewer than 300 jobs per year as its way of supporting the efforts of the Imo State government in job creation.