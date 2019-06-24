Ford Motor Company has announced that Minesh Bhagaloo has been appointed General Manager Communications for Ford Motor Company in South Africa, effective 1 June 2019.

Bhagaloo has been Product Communications Manager since joining Ford in January 2015, and took over responsibility for the Communications Department on an interim basis in March 2019, after Rella Bernardes moved to Ford of Europe.

In his new position, Bhagaloo will report to Katie Dove, General Manager Communications, Ford Middle East and Africa and Neale Hill, Managing Director for South Africa.

“We congratulate Minesh on his appointment to head up the Communications team,” says Neale Hill, MD of Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa Region. “Minesh will continue the efforts of the company to focus and align with customers, building on Ford’s aspiration to become the world’s most trusted company – designing smart vehicles for a smart world.”

Bhagaloo brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, holding a BA Honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of the Witwatersrand, and fueling his passion for all things automotive and motorsport-related as a motoring writer for a decade prior to joining Ford.

The appointment of a new Production Communications Manager will be the subject of a future announcement.